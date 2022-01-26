18th OMRS boosts Kadena’s health, immunity

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jabreanna Fontenot, right, 18th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron medical technician, administers the COVID-19 vaccine to Senior Airman Taylor Irizarry Del Toro, left, 718th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron electrical and environmental systems technician, at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 26, 2022. In an effort to keep the 18th Wing and the local community safe, technicians at the Immunization Clinic provided both series and booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to active-duty military members and local contractors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

