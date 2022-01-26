U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kristen Warner, left, 909th Air Refueling Squadron independent duty medical technician, administers the COVID-19 vaccine to Hajime Maeshiro, right, Rocker Enlisted Club employee, at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 26, 2022. In an effort to keep the 18th Wing and the local community safe, technicians at the Immunization Clinic provided both series and booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to active-duty military members and local contractors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2022 02:10
|Photo ID:
|7024198
|VIRIN:
|220126-F-ZJ963-1055
|Resolution:
|6076x4340
|Size:
|15.59 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 18th OMRS boosts Kadena’s health, immunity [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT