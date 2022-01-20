347 RQS tests new vehicle drop for Lead Wing

U.S. Air Force Maj. Joel Primm, 347th Operation Support Squadron instructor pilot, left, and 1st Lt. Andrew Keller, 71st Rescue Squadron pilot, prepare for take off at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 20, 2022. Dropping a vehicle from the back of an HC-130J Combat King II would be necessary when radar threats are present, enemy aircraft is in the area or terrain doesn’t allow helicopter insertion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Daryl Knee)

Date Taken: 01.20.2022 Date Posted: 01.26.2022 Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US