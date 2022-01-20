347 RQS tests new vehicle drop for Lead Wing

U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 347th Rescue Group load a Side by Vehicle onto an HC-130J Combat King II at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 20, 2022. The vehicle was dropped out of the back of an HC-130J Combat King II from 1,250 feet above ground level. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Daryl Knee)

