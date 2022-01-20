U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 347th Rescue Group load a Side by Vehicle onto an HC-130J Combat King II at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 20, 2022. The vehicle was dropped out of the back of an HC-130J Combat King II from 1,250 feet above ground level. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Daryl Knee)
|01.20.2022
|01.26.2022 18:22
|7023885
|220120-F-JZ627-1219
|5379x3586
|3.75 MB
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|2
|1
347 RQS tests new vehicle drop for Lead Wing
