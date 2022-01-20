U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 347th Rescue Group inspect a Side by Vehicle after it lands at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 20, 2022. Dropping the vehicle from the back of an HC-130J would be necessary when radar threats are present, enemy aircraft are in the area or terrain doesn’t allow helicopter insertion. (U.S Air Force Courtesy photo)
347 RQS tests new vehicle drop for Lead Wing
