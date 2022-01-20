Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    347 RQS tests new vehicle drop for Lead Wing [Image 6 of 6]

    347 RQS tests new vehicle drop for Lead Wing

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 347th Rescue Group inspect a Side by Vehicle after it lands at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 20, 2022. Dropping the vehicle from the back of an HC-130J would be necessary when radar threats are present, enemy aircraft are in the area or terrain doesn’t allow helicopter insertion. (U.S Air Force Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2022
    Date Posted: 01.26.2022 18:21
    Photo ID: 7023889
    VIRIN: 220120-F-F3327-0001
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.89 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 347 RQS tests new vehicle drop for Lead Wing [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    347 RQS tests new vehicle drop for Lead Wing
    347 RQS tests new vehicle drop for Lead Wing
    347 RQS tests new vehicle drop for Lead Wing
    347 RQS tests new vehicle drop for Lead Wing
    347 RQS tests new vehicle drop for Lead Wing
    347 RQS tests new vehicle drop for Lead Wing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    347 RQS tests new vehicle drop for Lead Wing

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Flying Tigers
    23rd Wing
    Lead Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT