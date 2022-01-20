U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 347th Rescue Group inspect a Side by Vehicle after it lands at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 20, 2022. Dropping the vehicle from the back of an HC-130J would be necessary when radar threats are present, enemy aircraft are in the area or terrain doesn’t allow helicopter insertion. (U.S Air Force Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2022 Date Posted: 01.26.2022 18:21 Photo ID: 7023889 VIRIN: 220120-F-F3327-0001 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 2.89 MB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 347 RQS tests new vehicle drop for Lead Wing [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.