    347 RQS tests new vehicle drop for Lead Wing [Image 1 of 6]

    347 RQS tests new vehicle drop for Lead Wing

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Daryl Knee 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 38th Rescue Squadron push a Side by Vehicle onto a trailer at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 20, 2022. The Side by Vehicle is the newest search and rescue vehicle added to the inventory at Moody AFB and can be used to move equipment, personnel or patients to different locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Daryl Knee)

    This work, 347 RQS tests new vehicle drop for Lead Wing [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Daryl Knee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    Rescue
    Flying Tigers
    23rd Wing
