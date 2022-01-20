347 RQS tests new vehicle drop for Lead Wing

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 38th Rescue Squadron push a Side by Vehicle onto a trailer at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 20, 2022. The Side by Vehicle is the newest search and rescue vehicle added to the inventory at Moody AFB and can be used to move equipment, personnel or patients to different locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Daryl Knee)

