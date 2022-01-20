U.S. Air Force Maj. Brian Ayers, 71st Rescue Squadron combat systems officer, inspects a Side by Vehicle in preparation for a load drop off of an HC-130J Combat King II at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 20, 2022. This drop is a stair-step approach to developing standard operating procedures for employing the Side by Vehicle in real-world operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Daryl Knee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2022 Date Posted: 01.26.2022 18:21 Photo ID: 7023887 VIRIN: 220120-F-JZ627-1347 Resolution: 5263x3509 Size: 4.92 MB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 347 RQS tests new vehicle drop for Lead Wing [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Daryl Knee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.