Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    347 RQS tests new vehicle drop for Lead Wing [Image 4 of 6]

    347 RQS tests new vehicle drop for Lead Wing

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Daryl Knee 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Brian Ayers, 71st Rescue Squadron combat systems officer, inspects a Side by Vehicle in preparation for a load drop off of an HC-130J Combat King II at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 20, 2022. This drop is a stair-step approach to developing standard operating procedures for employing the Side by Vehicle in real-world operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Daryl Knee)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2022
    Date Posted: 01.26.2022 18:21
    Photo ID: 7023887
    VIRIN: 220120-F-JZ627-1347
    Resolution: 5263x3509
    Size: 4.92 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 347 RQS tests new vehicle drop for Lead Wing [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Daryl Knee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    347 RQS tests new vehicle drop for Lead Wing
    347 RQS tests new vehicle drop for Lead Wing
    347 RQS tests new vehicle drop for Lead Wing
    347 RQS tests new vehicle drop for Lead Wing
    347 RQS tests new vehicle drop for Lead Wing
    347 RQS tests new vehicle drop for Lead Wing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    347 RQS tests new vehicle drop for Lead Wing

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Flying Tigers
    23rd Wing
    Lead Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT