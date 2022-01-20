Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    49th EMS re-creates essential aircraft part

    49th EMS re-creates essential aircraft part

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Quion Lowe 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Wesley Hayes, 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron metals technology section chief, wipes coolant off an aircraft part after being cut by a Computer Numerical Control machine, Jan. 20, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The 49th EMS cut and produced a F-16 Viper rudder support bearing in-house to save weeks of waiting for the part to be ordered. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Quion Lowe)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2022
    Date Posted: 01.26.2022 13:52
    Photo ID: 7023405
    VIRIN: 220120-F-UE756-1130
    Resolution: 7067x4805
    Size: 5.2 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    F-16
    Holloman Air Force Base
    Air Education and Training Command

