Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    49th EMS re-creates essential aircraft part [Image 2 of 4]

    49th EMS re-creates essential aircraft part

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Quion Lowe 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Wesley Hayes, 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron metals technology section chief, uses computer aided drafting software to compose an aircraft part for a F-16 Viper, Jan. 20, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The software will simulate what the Computer Numerical Control machine will do when cutting the new aircraft part. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Quion Lowe)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2022
    Date Posted: 01.26.2022 13:52
    Photo ID: 7023400
    VIRIN: 220120-F-UE756-1088
    Resolution: 6847x4402
    Size: 4.37 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 49th EMS re-creates essential aircraft part [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Quion Lowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    49th EMS re-creates essential aircraft part
    49th EMS re-creates essential aircraft part
    49th EMS re-creates essential aircraft part
    49th EMS re-creates essential aircraft part

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    49th EMS re-creates essential aircraft part

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-16
    Holloman Air Force Base
    Air Education and Training Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT