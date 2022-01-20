Tech. Sgt. Wesley Hayes, 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron metals technology section chief, uses a Computer Numerical Control machine to cut a new part for a F-16 Viper, Jan. 20, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. Using this machine to cut a new part can cut manufacturing time by weeks and expedite getting aircraft back to operational status. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Quion Lowe)
49th EMS re-creates essential aircraft part
