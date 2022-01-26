Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    49th EMS re-creates essential aircraft part

    49th EMS re-creates essential aircraft part

    Photo By Senior Airman Quion Lowe | Tech. Sgt. Wesley Hayes, 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron metals technology section...... read more read more

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2022

    Story by Senior Airman Quion Lowe 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. – “Something we often say is ‘time is money,” said Tech. Sgt. Wesley Hayes, 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron metals technology section chief.
    As part of the 49th EMS Fabrication Flight, Hayes is on a team responsible for part fabrication for maintenance equipment and tools in the 49th Maintenance Group. When faced with the dilemma of needing to fix an object that conventionally would take weeks, the Fabrication Flight innovated a way to re-create it, allowing the aircraft to return to operational status quicker and aid in the training of combat ready aircrew.
    This shop routinely handles inspections and minor adjustments of broken parts, but it is a rare opportunity where a part is so broken it needs to be entirely replaced and could be built from scratch.
    “One of the aircraft maintenance units was trying to replace the rudder support bearing because the one they had wasn’t fitting on the aircraft,” said Master Sgt. Andrew Clark, 49th EMS Fabrication Flight chief.
    Upon examination, the fabrication team determined the part could not be fixed and would have to be either outsourced or re-created in-house. Since outsourcing the part or re-creating it by hand could each take weeks, the team decided to make it using a Computer Numerical Control machine to cut the time down to a few days.
    “This is the most in-depth project that I've seen since I've been here,” said Hayes. “The F-16 is getting older, so parts are getting harder to come by. That's where we can fill the gap.”
    Projects like this not only significantly cut down the repair time of F-16s, but they provide valuable experience to all team members.
    “This is an experience builder for our newer Airmen,” said Clark. “As our Airmen take on jobs that are a little more outside the norm it’s better for when they do out-process to other locations or deploy downrange. It’s great to get them familiar with using the machine and building more complex parts.”
    Clark also added that this opportunity showed what the fabrication team is capable of as far as repairing aircraft. The 49th EMS is accelerating change to ensure the 49th Wing does not lose valuable flying training time for F-16 Basic Course students. This innovation showcases their readiness and dedication to the mission.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2022
    Date Posted: 01.26.2022 13:52
    Story ID: 413446
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 49th EMS re-creates essential aircraft part, by SrA Quion Lowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    49th EMS re-creates essential aircraft part
    49th EMS re-creates essential aircraft part
    49th EMS re-creates essential aircraft part
    49th EMS re-creates essential aircraft part

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-16
    Holloman Air Force Base
    Air Education and Training Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT