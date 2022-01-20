49th EMS re-creates essential aircraft part

Tech. Sgt. Wesley Hayes, 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron metals technology section chief, writes down measurements to re-create an aircraft part for a F-16 Viper, Jan. 20, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. As part of the 49th EMS fabrication flight, Hayes is part of a team responsible for creating parts for maintenance equipment and tools in the 49th Maintenance Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Quion Lowe)

