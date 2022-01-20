Tech. Sgt. Wesley Hayes, 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron metals technology section chief, writes down measurements to re-create an aircraft part for a F-16 Viper, Jan. 20, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. As part of the 49th EMS fabrication flight, Hayes is part of a team responsible for creating parts for maintenance equipment and tools in the 49th Maintenance Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Quion Lowe)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2022 13:52
|Photo ID:
|7023397
|VIRIN:
|220120-F-UE756-1062
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|5.28 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 49th EMS re-creates essential aircraft part [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Quion Lowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
49th EMS re-creates essential aircraft part
