8 ROK Navy SEALs earn U.S. Military Free Fall wings

Command Sergeant Major Joann Naumann, command senior enlisted leader for SOCKOR, pins on Military Free Fall wings onto a ROK Navy SEAL’s lapel. SOCKOR leadership attended a December 2021 ceremony to honor the achievement made by eight ROK Navy SEALs in earning their “jump wings.” This skillset is something shared within the special operations community and continues to strengthen the alliance between the two countries.



주한미특수전사령부 주임원사 조안 나우먼이 대한민국 네이비씰 대원들의 옷깃에 군사자유낙하날개 훈장을 꽂아주고 있다. 주한미특수전사령부 지도부는 지난 2021년 12월 행사에 참가해8명의 대한민국 네이비씰 대원의 성과에 따라 획득한 “점프윙”를 수여하였다. 이 기술은 특수부대 공동체내에서 공유하는 공적중에 하나로써 양국 간의 동맹을 지속적으로 강화해 나가고 있다.

