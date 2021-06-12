Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOCKOR leadership honor 8 ROK Navy SEALs and "jump wings" accomplishment [Image 2 of 4]

    SOCKOR leadership honor 8 ROK Navy SEALs and &quot;jump wings&quot; accomplishment

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.06.2021

    Photo by Capt. Kimberly Chatto 

    Special Operations Command Korea

    U.S. Special Operations Command-Korea leadership and ROK Naval Special Warfare Flotilla honored the distinctive accomplishment of eight ROK Navy SEALs earning their U.S. Military Free Fall wings. Also known as “jump wings,” they are considered a great accomplishment in both the U.S. and ROK special operations communities.

    주한미특수작전사령부 지도부와 대한민국 해군특수전전단은 8명의 대한민국 네이비씰 대원들이 미 군사자유낙하날개를 얻은 공적을 기렸다. “점프윙"이라고도 알려진, 이것은 한미양국의 특수 작전 공동체에서 위대한 업적으로 여겨진다.

