Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    8 ROK Navy SEALs earn U.S. "jump wings" [Image 1 of 4]

    8 ROK Navy SEALs earn U.S. &quot;jump wings&quot;

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.06.2021

    Photo by Capt. Kimberly Chatto 

    Special Operations Command Korea

    Major General Michael E. Martin, commander of U.S. Special Operations Command-Korea, presides over a December 2021 ceremony honoring eight ROK Navy SEALs who earned their U.S. Military Free Fall Wings. This achievement of service members earning their “jump wings” is a skillset that is shared in both the U.S. and ROK special operations communities.

    주한미특수전사령부 사령관 마이클 E. 마틴 소장이2021년 12월 미 군사자유낙하날개를 획득한 8명의 해군 네이비씰 대원을 기리는 기념식을 주재한다. 이 같은 군 장병들의 '점프윙' 획득은 한미양국의 특수작전 공동체에서 공유되는 공적이다.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2021
    Date Posted: 01.26.2022 03:35
    Photo ID: 7022593
    VIRIN: 211206-F-RQ227-6536
    Resolution: 1299x866
    Size: 423.35 KB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8 ROK Navy SEALs earn U.S. "jump wings" [Image 4 of 4], by Capt. Kimberly Chatto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    8 ROK Navy SEALs earn U.S. &quot;jump wings&quot;
    SOCKOR leadership honor 8 ROK Navy SEALs and &quot;jump wings&quot; accomplishment
    8 ROK Navy SEALs earn U.S. &quot;jump wings&quot;
    8 ROK Navy SEALs earn U.S. Military Free Fall wings

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    South Korea
    Naval Special Warfare
    jump wings
    SOCKOR
    NSWF
    ROK SEALs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT