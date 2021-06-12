Major General Michael E. Martin, commander of U.S. Special Operations Command-Korea, presides over a December 2021 ceremony honoring eight ROK Navy SEALs who earned their U.S. Military Free Fall Wings. This achievement of service members earning their “jump wings” is a skillset that is shared in both the U.S. and ROK special operations communities.



주한미특수전사령부 사령관 마이클 E. 마틴 소장이2021년 12월 미 군사자유낙하날개를 획득한 8명의 해군 네이비씰 대원을 기리는 기념식을 주재한다. 이 같은 군 장병들의 '점프윙' 획득은 한미양국의 특수작전 공동체에서 공유되는 공적이다.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.06.2021 Date Posted: 01.26.2022 03:35 Photo ID: 7022593 VIRIN: 211206-F-RQ227-6536 Resolution: 1299x866 Size: 423.35 KB Location: KR Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 8 ROK Navy SEALs earn U.S. "jump wings" [Image 4 of 4], by Capt. Kimberly Chatto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.