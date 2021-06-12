Major General Michael E. Martin, commander for U.S. Special Operations Command-Korea, pins on U.S. Military Free Fall wings onto a ROK Navy SEAL’s lapel. SOCKOR leadership attended a December 2021 ceremony to honor the achievement made by eight ROK Navy SEALs in earning their “jump wings.” This skillset is something shared within the special operations community and continues to strengthen the alliance between the two countries.



주한미특수전사령부 사령관 마이클 E. 마틴 소장이 대한민국 네이비씰 대원의 옷깃에 미 군사자유낙하날개를 꽂고 있다. 주한미특수전사령부 지도부는 2021년 12월 8명의 대한민국 네이비씰 대원들이 "점프 윙"을 획득한 업적을 기리기 위해 기념식에 참석했다. 이 공적은 특수작전 공동체 내에서 공유되는 것으로 양국 간의 동맹을 지속적으로 강화해 나가고 있다.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.06.2021 Date Posted: 01.26.2022 Photo ID: 7022595 This work, 8 ROK Navy SEALs earn U.S. "jump wings" [Image 4 of 4], by Capt. Kimberly Chatto