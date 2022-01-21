U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jericho Posadas, 86th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, removes an enhanced cargo handling system component of a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 21, 2022. The aircraft was prepped for a scheduled periodic timed maintenance by equipment prior to departure to Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, where the maintenance work will be performed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emmeline James)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.21.2022 Date Posted: 01.26.2022 02:57 Photo ID: 7022588 VIRIN: 220121-F-HB534-1181 Resolution: 5900x3907 Size: 1.03 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 86 AMXS breaks it down [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Emma James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.