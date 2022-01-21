Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    86 AMXS breaks it down

    86 AMXS breaks it down

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    01.21.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Emma James 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jericho Posadas, 86th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, removes an enhanced cargo handling system component of a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 21, 2022. The aircraft was prepped for a scheduled periodic timed maintenance by equipment prior to departure to Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, where the maintenance work will be performed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emmeline James)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2022
    Date Posted: 01.26.2022 02:57
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    This work, 86 AMXS breaks it down, by SSgt Emma James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    mobility
    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    86th AMXS
    air superiority

