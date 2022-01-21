86 AMXS breaks it down

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Bryce Henson (left), 86th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, and Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Exley (right), 86 AMXS flying crew chief, take inventory of tools at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 21, 2022. The Airmen were performing preparation of a C130-J Super Hercules aircraft for scheduled depot maintenance. (U.S Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emmeline James)

