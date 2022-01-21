U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jericho Posados, 86th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, places electrical tape onto wires at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 21, 2022. Posadas was preparing a C130-J Super Hercules aircraft for scheduled depot maintenance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff. Sgt. Emmeline James)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2022 02:57
|Photo ID:
|7022586
|VIRIN:
|220121-F-HB534-1038
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|876.33 KB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|3
This work, 86 AMXS breaks it down [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Emma James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT