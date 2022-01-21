Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    86 AMXS breaks it down

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    01.21.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Emma James 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jericho Posados, 86th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, places electrical tape onto wires at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 21, 2022. Posadas was preparing a C130-J Super Hercules aircraft for scheduled depot maintenance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff. Sgt. Emmeline James)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2022
    mobility
    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    86th AMXS
    air superiority

