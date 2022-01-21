86 AMXS breaks it down

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. John Bouscher, 86th Maintenance Group quality assurance, inspects the inside of a C130-J Super Hercules aircraft for remaining equipment at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 21, 2022. Equipment was removed from the aircraft in preparation of transport to Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, for scheduled maintenance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emmeline James)

