    86 AMXS breaks it down [Image 2 of 5]

    86 AMXS breaks it down

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    01.21.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Emma James 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. John Bouscher, 86th Maintenance Group quality assurance, inspects the inside of a C130-J Super Hercules aircraft for remaining equipment at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 21, 2022. Equipment was removed from the aircraft in preparation of transport to Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, for scheduled maintenance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emmeline James)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2022
    Date Posted: 01.26.2022 02:57
    Photo ID: 7022585
    VIRIN: 220121-F-HB534-1195
    Resolution: 5397x3949
    Size: 619.51 KB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 3

    This work, 86 AMXS breaks it down [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Emma James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    mobility
    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    86th AMXS
    air superiority

