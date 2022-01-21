U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. John Bouscher, 86th Maintenance Group quality assurance, inspects the inside of a C130-J Super Hercules aircraft for remaining equipment at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 21, 2022. Equipment was removed from the aircraft in preparation of transport to Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, for scheduled maintenance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emmeline James)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2022 02:57
|Photo ID:
|7022585
|VIRIN:
|220121-F-HB534-1195
|Resolution:
|5397x3949
|Size:
|619.51 KB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|3
This work, 86 AMXS breaks it down [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Emma James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
