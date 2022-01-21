86 AMXS breaks it down

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Bryce Henson, 86th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, moves an enhanced cargo handling system component of a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 21, 2022. The ECHS component was removed in preparation for a scheduled depot maintenance of the aircraft that will be performed at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emmeline James)

Date Taken: 01.21.2022