A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, N.C., takes off during Red Flag-Nellis 22-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 24, 2022. Red Flag-Nellis 22-1 provides realistic combat training that saves lives while increasing combat effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Rufus)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2022 20:18
|Photo ID:
|7022296
|VIRIN:
|220124-F-LY743-1009
|Resolution:
|3664x2438
|Size:
|690.4 KB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|5
This work, Red Flag-Nellis 22-1 kicks off at Nellis AFB [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Zachary Rufus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
