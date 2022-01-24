A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, N.C., takes off during Red Flag-Nellis 22-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 24, 2022. Red Flag-Nellis 22-1 provides realistic combat training that saves lives while increasing combat effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Rufus)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2022 Date Posted: 01.25.2022 20:18 Photo ID: 7022296 VIRIN: 220124-F-LY743-1009 Resolution: 3664x2438 Size: 690.4 KB Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 5 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Red Flag-Nellis 22-1 kicks off at Nellis AFB [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Zachary Rufus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.