A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 64th Aggressor Squadron takes off during Red Flag-Nellis 22-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 24. 2022. Red Flag-Nellis 22-1 provides realistic combat training that saves lives while increasing combat effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Rufus)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2022 Date Posted: 01.25.2022 20:19 Photo ID: 7022290 VIRIN: 220124-F-LY743-1005 Resolution: 3255x2166 Size: 455.52 KB Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 5 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Red Flag-Nellis 22-1 kicks off at Nellis AFB [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Zachary Rufus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.