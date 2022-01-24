Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Flag-Nellis 22-1 kicks off at Nellis AFB [Image 1 of 10]

    Red Flag-Nellis 22-1 kicks off at Nellis AFB

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Rufus 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    A Royal Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon FGR4 assigned to 1 (Fighter) Squadron, RAF Lossiemouth, United Kingdom, takes off during Red Flag-Nellis 22-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 24, 2022. Red Flag-Nellis 22-1 provides realistic combat training that saves lives while increasing combat effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Rufus)

