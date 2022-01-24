Red Flag-Nellis 22-1 kicks off at Nellis AFB

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 148th Fighter Wing, Duluth Air National Guard Base, Minnesota, takes off during Red Flag-Nellis 22-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 24, 2022. The 414th Combat Training Squadron conducts Red Flag exercises to provide aircrews the experience of multiple, intensive air combat sorties in the safety of a training environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Rufus)

Date Taken: 01.24.2022 Date Posted: 01.25.2022 Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US