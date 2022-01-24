Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Flag-Nellis 22-1 kicks off at Nellis AFB

    Red Flag-Nellis 22-1 kicks off at Nellis AFB

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Rufus 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 148th Fighter Wing, Duluth Air National Guard Base, Minnesota, takes off during Red Flag-Nellis 22-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 24, 2022. The 414th Combat Training Squadron conducts Red Flag exercises to provide aircrews the experience of multiple, intensive air combat sorties in the safety of a training environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Rufus)

    Nellis AFB
    ACC
    Training
    Air Power
    Fighter Aircraft
    RFNAFB

