Red Flag-Nellis 22-1 kicks off at Nellis AFB

A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 1st Fighter Wing, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, takes off during Red Flag-Nellis 22-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 24, 2022. The 414th Combat Training Squadron conducts Red Flag exercises to provide aircrews the experience of multiple, intensive air combat sorties in the safety of a training environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Rufus)

