Master the Jungle: COIN in Nepal

A 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) Officer and his classmates learn route clearance operations by the Counter Insurgency Jungle Warfare instructor in Nepal, Oct. 27, 2021. The course allowed an opportunity to learn and share tactics with the Nepal Army while learning how to survive in a jungle environment.

Date Taken: 01.25.2022 Date Posted: 01.25.2022 Location: NP