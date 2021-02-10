Master the Jungle: COIN in Nepal

A 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) Officer works closely with Nepal Officers and Soldier during a land navigation exercise at the Counter Insurgency Jungle Warfare (CIJW) school in Nepal, Oct. 2, 2021. The course provided an opportunity to learn and share tactics with the Nepal Army while learning how to survive in a jungle environment.

