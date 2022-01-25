Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Master the Jungle: COIN in Nepal [Image 4 of 5]

    Master the Jungle: COIN in Nepal

    NEPAL

    01.25.2022

    1st Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    A 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) Officer works closely with Nepal Officers and soldiers during a Battalion Urban Operation Exercise at the Counter Insurgency Jungle Warfare school in Nepal, Oct. 18, 2021. The course allowed an opportunity to learn and share tactics with the Nepal Army while learning how to survive in a jungle environment.

    IMAGE INFO

    Location: NP
    USASOC
    SOCPAC
    Indo-Pacific
    1SFC
    1SDF

