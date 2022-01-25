A 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) Officer works closely with Nepal Officers and soldiers during a Battalion Urban Operation Exercise at the Counter Insurgency Jungle Warfare school in Nepal, Oct. 18, 2021. The course allowed an opportunity to learn and share tactics with the Nepal Army while learning how to survive in a jungle environment.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2022 Date Posted: 01.25.2022 20:34 Photo ID: 7022248 VIRIN: 211018-A-A4204-0001 Resolution: 2785x1662 Size: 632.23 KB Location: NP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Master the Jungle: COIN in Nepal [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.