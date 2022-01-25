A 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) Officer distributed food and school supplies during a civic village engagement at the Counter Insurgency Jungle Warfare (CIJW) school in Nepal, Oct. 14, 2021. The course provided an opportunity to work with the local populace of Nepal, perform real-world operations, and to learn tactics while surviving in a jungle environment.
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2022 20:35
|Photo ID:
|7022247
|VIRIN:
|211014-A-A4204-0003
|Location:
|NP
Master the Jungle: COIN in Nepal
