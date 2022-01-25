Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Master the Jungle: COIN in Nepal [Image 3 of 5]

    Master the Jungle: COIN in Nepal

    NEPAL

    01.25.2022

    1st Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    A 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) Officer distributed food and school supplies during a civic village engagement at the Counter Insurgency Jungle Warfare (CIJW) school in Nepal, Oct. 14, 2021. The course provided an opportunity to work with the local populace of Nepal, perform real-world operations, and to learn tactics while surviving in a jungle environment.

