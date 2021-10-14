Master the Jungle: COIN in Nepal

A 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) Officer distributes food and school supplies during a civic village engagement at the Counter Insurgency Jungle Warfare (CIJW) school in Nepal, Oct. 14, 2021. The course allowed an opportunity to work with the local populace of Nepal, perform real-world operations, and to learn tactics to surviving in a jungle environment.

