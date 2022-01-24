Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    King Felipe VI visits Puerto Rico [Image 2 of 6]

    King Felipe VI visits Puerto Rico

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    01.24.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Eliezer Soto 

    156th Wing

    Josep María Bosch Bessa, consul general of Spain, speaks with Airman 1st Class Jaime Fonanet, a client systems specialist with the 156th Combat Communications Squadron and Airman 1st Class Jonathan Milian, a defender with the 156th Contingency Response Group, before the arrival of King Felipe VI at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Puerto Rico, Jan. 24, 2022. The king of Spain visits Puerto Rico to commemorate the fifth centennial founding of the capital city of San Juan, Puerto Rico. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Eliezer Soto)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2022
    Date Posted: 01.25.2022 12:43
    Photo ID: 7021549
    VIRIN: 220124-Z-HM700-1003
    Resolution: 6001x4001
    Size: 9.46 MB
    Location: CAROLINA, PR 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, King Felipe VI visits Puerto Rico [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Eliezer Soto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    King Felipe VI visits Puerto Rico
    King Felipe VI visits Puerto Rico
    King Felipe VI visits Puerto Rico
    King Felipe VI visits Puerto Rico
    King Felipe VI visits Puerto Rico
    King Felipe VI visits Puerto Rico

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ANG
    PRANG
    PRNG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT