Josep María Bosch Bessa, consul general of Spain, speaks with Airman 1st Class Jaime Fonanet, a client systems specialist with the 156th Combat Communications Squadron and Airman 1st Class Jonathan Milian, a defender with the 156th Contingency Response Group, before the arrival of King Felipe VI at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Puerto Rico, Jan. 24, 2022. The king of Spain visits Puerto Rico to commemorate the fifth centennial founding of the capital city of San Juan, Puerto Rico. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Eliezer Soto)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2022 Date Posted: 01.25.2022 12:43 Photo ID: 7021549 VIRIN: 220124-Z-HM700-1003 Resolution: 6001x4001 Size: 9.46 MB Location: CAROLINA, PR Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, King Felipe VI visits Puerto Rico [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Eliezer Soto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.