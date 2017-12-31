Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    King Felipe VI visits Puerto Rico [Image 1 of 6]

    King Felipe VI visits Puerto Rico

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    12.31.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Eliezer Soto 

    156th Wing

    Pedro Pierluisi, governor of Puerto Rico, speaks with Carlos Del Toro, the secretary of the Navy, before the arrival of King Felipe VI at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Puerto Rico, Jan. 24, 2022. The king of Spain visits Puerto Rico to commemorate the fifth centennial founding of the capital city of San Juan, Puerto Rico. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Eliezer Soto)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.2017
    Date Posted: 01.25.2022 12:43
    Photo ID: 7021548
    VIRIN: 220124-Z-HM700-1001
    Resolution: 5845x3897
    Size: 8.24 MB
    Location: CAROLINA, PR 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, King Felipe VI visits Puerto Rico [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Eliezer Soto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    King Felipe VI visits Puerto Rico
    King Felipe VI visits Puerto Rico
    King Felipe VI visits Puerto Rico
    King Felipe VI visits Puerto Rico
    King Felipe VI visits Puerto Rico
    King Felipe VI visits Puerto Rico

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ANG
    PRANG
    PRNG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT