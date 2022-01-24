U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jose Reyes, adjutant general, Puerto Rico National Guard, speaks with Omar Marrero, the secretary of state of Puerto Rico, before the arrival of King Felipe VI at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Puerto Rico, Jan. 24, 2022. The king of Spain visits Puerto Rico to commemorate the fifth centennial founding of the capital city of San Juan, Puerto Rico (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Eliezer Soto)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2022 12:43
|Photo ID:
|7021553
|VIRIN:
|220124-Z-HM700-1004
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|22.44 MB
|Location:
|CAROLINA, PR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, King Felipe VI visits Puerto Rico [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Eliezer Soto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT