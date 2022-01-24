King Felipe VI visits Puerto Rico

Josep María Bosch Bessa, consul general of Spain, speaks with U.S. Air Force Col. Pete Boone, 156th Wing commander, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, before the arrival of King Felipe VI at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Puerto Rico, Jan. 24, 2022. The king of Spain visits Puerto Rico to commemorate the fifth centennial founding of the capital city of San Juan, Puerto Rico. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Eliezer Soto)

