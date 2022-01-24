The king of Spain, Felipe VI, arrives at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Puerto Rico, Jan. 24, 2022. The king of Spain visits Puerto Rico to commemorate the fifth centennial founding of the capital city of San Juan. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Eliezer Soto)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2022 12:43
|Photo ID:
|7021550
|VIRIN:
|220124-Z-HM700-1006
|Resolution:
|6689x4459
|Size:
|11.42 MB
|Location:
|CAROLINA, PR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, King Felipe VI visits Puerto Rico [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Eliezer Soto, identified by DVIDS
