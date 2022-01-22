7th Mission Support Command Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony

U.S. Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Wanda N. Williams, commander of the 7th Mission Support Command, receives the unit colors from ceremonial noncommissioned officer-in-charge, Sgt. 1st Class Angel Olivo, while incoming 7th MSC command sergeant major, Command Sgt. Maj. Craig M. Hyson, stands at attention during his assumption of responsibility ceremony held on Kleber Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Jan. 22, 2022. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

