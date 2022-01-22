7th Mission Support Command Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony

U.S. Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Wanda N. Williams, commander of the 7th Mission Support Command, and incoming command sergeant major of the 7th MSC, Command Sgt. Maj. Craig M. Hyson, stand and salute during Hyson's assumption of responsibility ceremony held on Kleber Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Jan. 22, 2022. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

