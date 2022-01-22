U.S. Army Reserve Color Guard Soldiers from the 7th Mission Support Command stand at attention for the German and American national anthems during the 7th MSC assumption of responsibility ceremony held on Kleber Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Jan. 22, 2022. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2022 Date Posted: 01.25.2022 06:56 Photo ID: 7021143 VIRIN: 220122-A-PB921-0005 Resolution: 4232x4480 Size: 14.37 MB Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 7th Mission Support Command Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by Elisabeth Paque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.