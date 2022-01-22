U.S. Army Reserve Color Guard Soldiers from the 7th Mission Support Command stand at attention for the German and American national anthems during the 7th MSC assumption of responsibility ceremony held on Kleber Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Jan. 22, 2022. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2022 06:56
|Photo ID:
|7021143
|VIRIN:
|220122-A-PB921-0005
|Resolution:
|4232x4480
|Size:
|14.37 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 7th Mission Support Command Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by Elisabeth Paque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT