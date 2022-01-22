7th Mission Support Command Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony

U.S. Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Wanda N. Williams, commander of the 7th Mission Support Command, gives a fist bump to incoming command sergeant major of the 7th MSC, Command Sgt. Maj. Craig M. Hyson, during his assumption of responsibility ceremony held on Kleber Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Jan. 22, 2022. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2022 06:56
|Photo ID:
|7021147
|VIRIN:
|220122-A-PB921-0017
|Resolution:
|3248x2264
|Size:
|4.56 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
