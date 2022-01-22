U.S. Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Wanda N. Williams, commander of the 7th Mission Support Command, passes the unit colors to incoming command sergeant major of the 7th MSC, Command Sgt. Maj. Craig M. Hyson, during his assumption of responsibility ceremony held on Kleber Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Jan. 22, 2022. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2022 Date Posted: 01.25.2022 06:56 Photo ID: 7021145 VIRIN: 220122-A-PB921-0012 Resolution: 3113x2547 Size: 5.89 MB Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 7th Mission Support Command Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by Elisabeth Paque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.