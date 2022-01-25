U.S., Japan perform large-scale airborne exercise

Members from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, 1st Airborne Brigade, don their gear on the flightline at Yokota Air Base, Japan, prior to a static-line jump, Jan. 25, 2022, as part of Airborne 22. During the exercise, C-130J Super Hercules from Yokota are planned to airdrop approximately 500 JGSDF personnel and 100 container delivery system bundles. Training events like this increase effective interoperability to gain advantages whenever both countries work together during bi-lateral operations. (Photo by Tech. Sgt. Gustavo Castillo)

