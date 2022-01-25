Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S, Japan perform large-scale airborne exercise [Image 30 of 34]

    U.S, Japan perform large-scale airborne exercise

    FUSSA, TOKYO, JAPAN

    01.25.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Gustavo Castillo 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A formation of C-130J Super Hercules travel back to Yokota Air Base, Japan after supporting static-line jumps performed by the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force near Fuji Training Center, as part of Airborne 22 Jan. 25, 2022. Airborne 22 demonstrates the JGSDF's capability to employ large-scale airborne insertion anywhere. During the exercise, C-130Js from Yokota are planned to airdrop approximately 500 JGSDF personnel and 100 container delivery system bundles. Training events like this increase effective interoperability to gain advantages whenever both countries work together. (Photo by Tech. Sgt. Gustavo Castillo)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2022
    Date Posted: 01.25.2022 02:54
    Photo ID: 7021035
    VIRIN: 220125-F-VI983-0747
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: FUSSA, TOKYO, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S, Japan perform large-scale airborne exercise [Image 34 of 34], by TSgt Gustavo Castillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    airlift
    JGSDF
    agile
    INDOPACOM"
    "airborne22

