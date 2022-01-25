U.S., Japan perform large-scale airborne exercise

A formation of C-130J Super Hercules travel back to Yokota Air Base, Japan after supporting static-line jumps performed by the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force near Fuji Training Center, as part of Airborne 22 Jan. 25, 2022. Airborne 22 demonstrates the JGSDF's capability to employ large-scale airborne insertion anywhere. During the exercise, C-130Js from Yokota are planned to airdrop approximately 500 JGSDF personnel and 100 container delivery system bundles. Training events like this increase effective interoperability to gain advantages whenever both countries work together. (Photo by Tech. Sgt. Gustavo Castillo)

