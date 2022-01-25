Members from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, 1st Airborne Brigade, look out a paratroop door inside a C-130J Super Hercules near Fuji Training Center, Japan, prior to a static-line jump Jan. 25, 2022, as part of Airborne 22. Airborne 22 demonstrates the JGSDF's capability to employ large-scale airborne insertion anywhere. This event optimizes mission effectiveness through interoperability and the sharing of information, enabling commanders to utilize the full potential of their combined force. (Photo by Tech. Sgt. Gustavo Castillo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2022 Date Posted: 01.25.2022 02:54 Photo ID: 7021034 VIRIN: 220125-F-VI983-0613 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.62 MB Location: FUSSA, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S, Japan perform large-scale airborne exercise [Image 34 of 34], by TSgt Gustavo Castillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.