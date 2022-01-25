Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S, Japan perform large-scale airborne exercise [Image 29 of 34]

    U.S, Japan perform large-scale airborne exercise

    FUSSA, TOKYO, JAPAN

    01.25.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Gustavo Castillo 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Members from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, 1st Airborne Brigade, look out a paratroop door inside a C-130J Super Hercules near Fuji Training Center, Japan, prior to a static-line jump Jan. 25, 2022, as part of Airborne 22. Airborne 22 demonstrates the JGSDF's capability to employ large-scale airborne insertion anywhere. This event optimizes mission effectiveness through interoperability and the sharing of information, enabling commanders to utilize the full potential of their combined force. (Photo by Tech. Sgt. Gustavo Castillo)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2022
    Date Posted: 01.25.2022 02:54
    Location: FUSSA, TOKYO, JP
    PACAF
    airlift
    JGSDF
    agile
    INDOPACOM"
    "airborne22

