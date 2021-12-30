Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Strong Front [Image 8 of 10]

    Operation Strong Front

    JUANA DIAZ, PUERTO RICO

    12.30.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Tomas Ramirez 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    Soldiers and Airmen of Joint Task Force - Puerto Rico continued supporting the Department of Health in administering COVID-19 molecular tests across the island to ensure citizens' health and safety as part of Operation Continue Safe at Dolores Martinez Coliseum, Juana Diaz, Puerto Rico, December 30, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Tomas Ramirez)

    Date Taken: 12.30.2021
    Date Posted: 01.24.2022 20:25
    Photo ID: 7020634
    VIRIN: 211230-Z-DG109-1020
    Resolution: 3696x2448
    Size: 5.45 MB
    Location: JUANA DIAZ, PR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Strong Front [Image 10 of 10], by MSgt Tomas Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Community Service

    Air National Guard
    Puerto Rico National Guard
    National Guard Bureau
    Army National Guard
    JTF-PR
    Joint Task Force-PR

