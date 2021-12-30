Soldiers and Airmen of Joint Task Force - Puerto Rico continued supporting the Department of Health in administering COVID-19 molecular tests across the island to ensure citizens' health and safety as part of Operation Continue Safe at Dolores Martinez Coliseum, Juana Diaz, Puerto Rico, December 30, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Tomas Ramirez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.30.2021 Date Posted: 01.24.2022 20:25 Photo ID: 7020629 VIRIN: 211230-Z-DG109-1011 Resolution: 3696x2448 Size: 5.56 MB Location: JUANA DIAZ, PR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Operation Strong Front [Image 10 of 10], by MSgt Tomas Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.