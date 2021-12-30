Operation Strong Front

U.S. Army National Guard Specialist Kervin Torres, a Horizontal Construction Engineer attached to the Joint Task Force - Puerto Rico points at the next area where the civilians need to go to get tested for Covid-19 at Dolores Martinez Coliseum, Juana Diaz, Puerto Rico, December 30, 2021. Soldiers and Airmen of Joint Task Force - Puerto Rico continued supporting the Department of Health in administering COVID-19 molecular tests across the island to ensure citizens' health and safety as part of Operation Continue Safe. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Tomas Ramirez)

