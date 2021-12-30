U.S. Army National Guard Specialist Lara Gobby, an Infantryman attached to the Joint Task Force - Puerto Rico directs a civilian that came to get tested for Covid-19 at Dolores Martinez Coliseum, Juana Diaz, Puerto Rico, December 30, 2021. Soldiers and Airmen of Joint Task Force - Puerto Rico continued supporting the Department of Health in administering COVID-19 molecular tests across the island to ensure citizens' health and safety as part of Operation Continue Safe. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Tomas Ramirez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.30.2021 Date Posted: 01.24.2022 20:25 Photo ID: 7020635 VIRIN: 211230-Z-DG109-1026 Resolution: 3261x1835 Size: 1.34 MB Location: JUANA DIAZ, PR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Operation Strong Front [Image 10 of 10], by MSgt Tomas Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.