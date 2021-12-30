U.S. Army National Guard Specialist Lara Gobby, an Infantryman attached to the Joint Task Force - Puerto Rico directs a civilian that came to get tested for Covid-19 at Dolores Martinez Coliseum, Juana Diaz, Puerto Rico, December 30, 2021. Soldiers and Airmen of Joint Task Force - Puerto Rico continued supporting the Department of Health in administering COVID-19 molecular tests across the island to ensure citizens' health and safety as part of Operation Continue Safe. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Tomas Ramirez)
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2022 20:25
|Photo ID:
|7020633
|VIRIN:
|211230-Z-DG109-1016
|Resolution:
|3263x2447
|Size:
|1.52 MB
|Location:
|JUANA DIAZ, PR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Strong Front [Image 10 of 10], by MSgt Tomas Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
